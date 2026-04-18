OKC Thunder's Bench Versatility Should be on Display vs. Suns

Oklahoma City is set for another postseason run, and its first-round matchup could see a plethora of contributors off the bench.

Going into Game 1 on Sunday, the Thunder have plenty of questions that still need to be answered. After spending most of the regular season dealing with injuries to top players, there have only been a handful of games for Mark Daigneault to roll out his true postseason rotation.

While putting together a top rotation of players isn’t all that difficult, even with as many options as the Thunder have, finding the right balance for a specific matchup is far from simple. Ideally, the Thunder will be able to get a blowout win on Sunday to tip off this postseason just as they did a year ago, but in any case, Game 1 should be a bit of a feel-out game for Daigneault.

Obviously, that doesn’t mean he’ll sacrifice his top lineups for experimentation, but he has rarely been one to leave any stone unturned since taking over in Oklahoma City. Considering the makeup of Phoenix’s roster, Daigneault should have his hands full in terms of figuring out which combination of players he wants on the floor.

While the Suns’ big man rotation is far from elite, Mark Williams could still give the Thunder some trouble inside and on the glass, so it’s likely that the Thunder will want at least one big on the floor with him at all times. However, the Thunder have some real opportunities to use their small-ball capabilities when anyone else is manning the middle.

While Jaylin Williams is likely the bench big regardless of who Phoenix has on the floor, it wouldn’t be shocking to see at least some minutes for Kenrich Williams at the five and some four-guard lineups.

Beyond the big man rotation, the Thunder’s wing situation might be the most interesting to monitor. While the Thunder have no shortage of options to play beside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the biggest question may be whether guys like Aaron Wiggins or Jared McCain will have an opportunity to showcase their skills early in a playoff setting.

Considering the Thunder’s occasional shooting woes, finding something from either of them could be huge from a spacing perspective, especially if they can hold their own defensively. In any case, the Thunder have their regular rotation mostly figured out, but there is still plenty left to be determined around the edges for Daigneault as Game 1 nears.