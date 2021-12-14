Coach Daigneault Gives Insights to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Recent Struggles

Having the highest expectations of excellence in Oklahoma City is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After starting the season off hot and averaging 24 points per game in late October and into mid-November, it became clear Gilgeous-Alexander is the biggest threat on the Thunder.

Since becoming such a well-rounder scorer, opponents are devising ways to douse Gilgeous-Alexander’s abilities. In his past two games, he only recorded 11 points against the Lakers and struggled with his efficiency against the mavericks finishing six of 15 from the field and one of five from beyond the arc.

“These sort of dips and struggles are normal for great players,” Daigneault said,”the reason is because the other team comes in here and they’re trying to make the game as hard as possible for him.”

Teams are taking notice of this talented player and are strategizing on how to limit his influence. With opponents doing their best to constrict his impact, Gilgeous-Alexander is battling every game to conquer the toughest challenges in order to still be the best player on the court.

But Coach Daigneault has been impressed with Gilgeous-Alexander’s efforts and believes he’s handling it well.

