Darius Bazley Unselfish Attitude Exemplifies Thunder Culture

Following the Thunder’s loss to the Mavericks, the team knew they did not play a competitive 48 minutes of basketball. Each player had specific struggles and no one truly shined against Dallas. Darius Bazley looked strong defensively when guarding Kristaps Porzingis, yet he was not satisfied.

“It’s hard for me to focus on myself when we just lost,” Bazley said.

The Thunder as a whole has taken on a team mentality instead of each player worrying about their individual performance. Despite Bazley blocking three shots, he remained dialed in on the group’s lack of consistency. Oklahoma City is building a different culture of basketball.