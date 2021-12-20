WATCH: Josh Giddey Reacts to Almost Recording His First Triple Double

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey not only continues to impress but continues to excel. As he grows more comfortable in this offense, his effortless style of basketball shines. Against the Clippers, Giddey was closer than ever to being the youngest player in the NBA to record a triple double.

"I was aware," Giddey said,"I couldn't make a shot in that last (quarter) but we got a win and thats what I'm happy about."

Even with 14 shot attempts, Giddey was one bucket short of a triple double finishing the game with eight points. Despite falling short of one stat, he became the youngest player in Thunder history to snatch 18 rebounds in one game. Giddey is one of the most remarkable rookies in the league and is on track to break more records.

