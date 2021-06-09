Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Sam Presti's "Trust the Process" Moment

OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti spoke about enjoying the long path back with Oklahoma City's rebuild.
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the long game. 

That's been clear since the organization gutted the roster for future assets, but OKC general manager Sam Presti is enjoying the path back to the top of the NBA. 

In his end of the season exit interview, Presti laid out the path forward. 

The Thunder will wait patiently, rebuilding the team in what Presti believes is the right process. 

And while it will take time, Presti said fans can enjoy getting to watch the next era of stars grow in front of their eyes. 

READ MORE:

  • What OKC can learn from the Hawks rebuild
  • How Mark Daigneault impressed in his rookie season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort are already great examples of that, and the franchise hopes they will both be 100 percent healthy for the duration of the 2021-22 season. 

