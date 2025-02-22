Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley in, but Rudy Gobert ruled out against Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves guards Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley will both play, but center Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters pregame.
Edwards (hip), Conley (finger) and Gobert (back) were all listed as questionable for the game due to injury. It's the second straight game Gobert will miss due to back spasms after also being held out against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the last game before the All-Star break on Feb. 13. Conley is returning after missing four games after dislocating his finger.
Edwards has remained questionable on the injury report due to hip soreness and he did sit out the All-Star Game, though he did play the last three games for the Wolves. Having both Edwards and Conley in the lineup is a big boost as Minnesota remains without Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe). Both Randle and DiVincenzo are, however, progressing.
The Rockets have ruled out Fred VanVleet (ankle) and Cody Zeller (not with team) for Friday's game.
The Wolves and Rockets tip off at 8:30 p.m. Friday night at the Toyota Center in Houston.