Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley out for Wolves against Trail Blazers
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley have both been ruled out for Saturday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center in Minneapolis, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said pregame.
Edwards, who's only missed one other game this season, popped up on the injury report Friday with right hip soreness. He didn't appear to be injured during Thursday's win over the Houston Rockets, when he scored 41 points and played the entire game. Losing Edwards is a huge blow as he leads the Wolves in scoring at 27.2 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA, and also averages 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Edwards was coming off back-to-back 40-point games.
Finch does not expect Edwards to miss significant time, saying he's day to day and the rest was more precautionary.
Conley dislocated his finger during Thursday's game against the Rockets, but he did return and finish the game. Conley, who's averaging 8.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, has previously missed five other games this season.
Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) remain out for the Wolves.
Leonard Miller, who was recalled on Saturday, is available for Minnesota, which will likely be relying on a lot of its youth on the roster like Rob Dillingham, Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon Jr., who played his first meaningful minutes Thursday.
Dillingham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be starting in place of Edwards and Conley. It'll be the first start of Dillingham's career.
Scoot Henderson (ankle) and Deni Avdija (hand) are both available despite being listed as questionable coming into the game. Matisse Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for the Trail Blazers.
he Wolves and Trail Blazers tip off at 7 p.m. at Target Center. In addition to being televised on their regular television home, FanDuel Sports North, the game will also be on local NBC affiliate KARE 11.