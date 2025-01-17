Mike Conley starting for Wolves, KAT a gametime decision for Knicks
Mike Conley will be back in the starting lineup for the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night against the New York Knicks in place of Donte DiVincenzo, who is out with a left toe sprain, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters pregame.
Finch did not give reporters an update on how long DiVincenzo might be out. If Minnesota is without DiVincenzo, who has recently taken over Conley's spot in the starting lineup, for an extended period that would be a big blow as DiVincenzo has been playing his best basketball in January since joining the Wolves. DiVincenzo is averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in the New Year, his best averages in those categories over any month this season.
DiVincenzo is coming off a 28-point effort in Wednesday's loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Conley has started 30 games this season and was just recently replaced by DiVincenzo in the starting five. That made it essentially a no-brainer Conley, who is averaging 7.7 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game, would get the start.
Leonard Miller (illness) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) have also been ruled out for the Wolves.
Former Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) is a gametime decision Friday night, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters pregame. Towns was listed as questionable coming into the game. The only other player ruled out for the Knicks is Mitchell Robinson (ankle), who's not expected back until late January after undergoing surgery.
The Wolves and Knicks tip off at 6:30 p.m. Friday night in New York.