Report: Both Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo could return on road trip this week
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle and guard Donte DiVincenzo could both be back any day now.
Randle and DiVincenzo, neither of whom have played since January due to injury, could both be back on the court during the team's upcoming four-game road trip, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Minnesota plays the Oklahoma City Thunder in Minneapolis Sunday before hitting the road Monday for a rematch with the Thunder. The Wolves then visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, the Utah Jazz on Friday and close the four-game trip Sunday against Phoenix Suns.
"I'm told there is optimism that Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo will be able to return to the lineup at some point over the team's upcoming four-game road trip," Charania said on ESPN on Sunday.
Randle hasn't played since suffering a groin injury against the Jazz on Jan. 30. It's been even longer for DiVincenzo, who's been sidelined with a turf toe injury and last played in a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 15. On Thursday, Randle was cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 action while DiVincenzo was cleared for non-contact basketball activities. It was expected that Randle would be able to return in the near future, but getting both back this week would be a bigger plus.
Randle is the team's second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. DiVincenzo had recently entered the starting lineup and was really finding his stride before going down with the toe injury in mid-January. DiVincenzo is averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this year.
The Wolves have been heavily short-handed for a while, but it sounds like reinforcements are on the way.
Both Randle and DiVincenzo are out — as is Rudy Gobert — for Sunday night's game against the Thunder. Tipoff at Target Center in Minneapolis is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. The teams will meet again Monday for a 7 p.m. tipoff in Oklahoma City.