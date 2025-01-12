All Timberwolves

Rob Dillingham cleared for 5-on-5 contact, assigned to Iowa for rehab

Dillingham has been ruled out for the last eight Timberwolves games due to a right ankle sprain.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 23, 2024.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 23, 2024. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Minnesota Timberwolves rookie point guard Rob DIllingham has been cleared for full-contact, five-on-five action and was assigned to the team's G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, to begin a rehab assignment, the team announced on Sunday.

Dillingham has been ruled out of the last eight games due to a right ankle sprain and hasn't played since Dec. 23 against the Atlanta Hawks. He was first added to the injury report as a late scratch on Dec. 29 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Minnesota also recalled rookie guard Terrence Shannon Jr. from Iowa on Sunday, though he will be questionable for Monday night's game against the Washington Wizards due to a right ankle sprain. Additionally, the Timberwolves transferred guard Tristen Newton from Iowa.

The Wolves traded up to get Dillingham, 20, with the No. 8 overall pick out of Kentucky in this year's NBA draft. Minutes have been sparing for the guard, who's played in 15 games this season and is averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 assists per game. He has not appeared in the G League this season, so the rehab assignment will be his first opportunity there.

Perhaps a run in the G League as Dillingham ramps up for a return to NBA action will pay dividends for the rookie.

