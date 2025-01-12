Rob Dillingham cleared for 5-on-5 contact, assigned to Iowa for rehab
Minnesota Timberwolves rookie point guard Rob DIllingham has been cleared for full-contact, five-on-five action and was assigned to the team's G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, to begin a rehab assignment, the team announced on Sunday.
Dillingham has been ruled out of the last eight games due to a right ankle sprain and hasn't played since Dec. 23 against the Atlanta Hawks. He was first added to the injury report as a late scratch on Dec. 29 against the San Antonio Spurs.
Minnesota also recalled rookie guard Terrence Shannon Jr. from Iowa on Sunday, though he will be questionable for Monday night's game against the Washington Wizards due to a right ankle sprain. Additionally, the Timberwolves transferred guard Tristen Newton from Iowa.
The Wolves traded up to get Dillingham, 20, with the No. 8 overall pick out of Kentucky in this year's NBA draft. Minutes have been sparing for the guard, who's played in 15 games this season and is averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 assists per game. He has not appeared in the G League this season, so the rehab assignment will be his first opportunity there.
Perhaps a run in the G League as Dillingham ramps up for a return to NBA action will pay dividends for the rookie.