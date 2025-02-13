Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley out, Anthony Edwards in against Thunder
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and guard Mike Conley have been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center in Minneapolis, but star guard Anthony Edwards will play despite being designated as a gametime decision by Wolves coach Chris Finch pregame. It'll still be a short-handed group.
Gobert was the latest addition to the injury report, popping up earlier Thursday with low back spasms. Gobert was coming off an excellent game Wednesday night against Milwaukee when he recorded 20 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 11.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Edwards remained questionable on the injury report with right hip soreness despite playing in each of the last two games for the Wolves. Edwards had a rough shooting night Wednesday, but still scored a game-high 28 points in Minnesota's loss. Edwards ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game and also averages 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Conley has missed the last three games after dislocating his finger in Minnesota's Feb. 6 win over the Houston Rockets. Conley is averaging 8.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game this season, but was playing his best basketball in February before the injury, averaging 11.3 points, 7.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, bests of any month this season.
Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) remain out for the Wolves.
Jaylen Clark will be getting his first career start with Gobert ruled out.
Alex Caruso (hip), Ousmane Dieng (calf) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) are all out for the Thunder in addition to Ajay Mitchell (toe) and Nikola Topic (knee), who've both undergone surgery. Mitchell could still return this season.
The Wolves and Thunder tip off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at Target Center.