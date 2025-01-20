Wolves give devastating injury update on Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is out indefinitely due to the great left toe sprain that's sidelined him the last two games, the team announced on Monday. The Timberwolves revealed DiVincenzo suffered a Grade 3 left toe sprain on Wednesday, and they're seeking second opinions to determine best treatment options for him going forward.
DiVincenzo suffered the sprain during Wednesday's loss to the Golden State Warriors. While DiVincenzo finished that game, he's since missed the last two games with the toe injury. A Grade 3 sprain, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is when "the soft tissues in your toe are completely torn." It can take several months to recover from a Grade 3 sprain.
"Further updates of his progress will be provided when available," the team said in a statement.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, DiVincenzo is now in a walking boot, typical treatment for a Grade 3 sprain.
The injury is a brutal blow for the Wolves and comes at an inopportune time. DiVincenzo had just been inserted in the starting lineup in place of Mike Conley and had been playing his best basketball in January, averaging season highs in points (15.3), rebounds (4.9) and assists (4.3) over any monthlong period this season. On the year, DiVincenzo has played 40 total games, including eight starts, and is averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
In the two games DiVincenzo has missed, Conley returned to his place in the starting lineup. Conley will likely assume that starting role for as long as DiVincenzo remains out. His absence will also likely open more minutes for Rob Dillingham, who has played 10-plus minutes in Minnesota's last two games. Dillingham just returned after missing time with an ankle injury.
Related: Timberwolves preaching patience with rookie guard Rob Dillingham
DiVincenzo was already ruled out for Monday afternoon's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Wolves take on the Grizzlies for a 1:30 p.m. CT tipoff Monday in Memphis, Tenn.