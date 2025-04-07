Wolves upgrade Terrence Shannon Jr.'s status; Damian Lillard remains out for Bucks
Terrence Shannon Jr. has missed the Minnesota Timberwolves' past five games with a groin injury, but Shannon could be turning a corner as his status was upgraded to questionable ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Shannon has been ruled out in each of the last five games and hasn't played since the March 24 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The rookie started getting opportunities when the Timberwolves were very short-handed due to injuries earlier in the year, and before going down with the groin injury, he was continuing to get limited minutes in meaningful game action.
Shannon is averaging 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game this season.
The Timberwolves have no other players listed on their injury report.
The Bucks remain without Damian Lillard (deep vein thrombosis) and Jericho Sims (thumb). Lillard, Milwaukee's second-leading scorer at 24.9 points per game, is out indefinitely and has not played since March 18. Deep vein thrombosis is the same condition that's ended the season of San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. Star Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder) — second in the NBA in scoring at 30.5 points per game — is on the injury report but listed as probable to play.
Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (ankle), who averages 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists, is listed as questionable.
The Timberwolves and Bucks tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.