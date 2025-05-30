3 things the Timberwolves should prioritize this offseason
The Minnesota Timberwolves enter an offseason of uncertainty following their second consecutive Western Conference finals exit. There are big decisions looming and questions to answer as the Wolves look to get over the hump next season.
Here are three things Minnesota should prioritize as the offseason gets underway:
Re-signing Julius Randle and Naz Reid
Part of what makes this such a challenging offseason for the Timberwolves is that three of their top-eight players could be heading for free agency, including Randle and Reid, who both have player options for next season. It's unclear Randle's plans for his player option, which is worth just under $31 million, though ESPN's Brian Windhorst expects him to opt out. It's a near certainty that Reid opts out of his player option, which at a $15 million price tag is well under his market value.
The Wolves should do everything they can to keep both players in town next season.
Randle, 30, was a somewhat polarizing player among Wolves fans this season, primarily because he was the centerpiece of the return in the trade of beloved franchise staple Karl-Anthony Towns. But Randle nevertheless produced, averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, and elevated his game in the playoffs, where he averaged 21.7 points, 5.9 boards and 4.9 assists per game. Randle is a clear No. 2 scorer, and he was Minnesota's only player outside Anthony Edwards who could routinely create his own shot this season. Randle is too valuable to let walk, particularly after trading a player of Towns' caliber to acquire his services. Re-signing him should be a priority if he chooses to opt out of his option.
"I love it here, and this is the most meaningful basketball that I've played in my career," Randle told reporters on Thursday.
Reid, 25, won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2023-24, and one-upped his production across the board this season. He averaged career highs in points (14.2), rebounds (6.0) and assists (2.3). Reid is fan favorite, and appears to be a part of Minnesota's long-term plans as a piece of its young core alongside Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Reid indicated that he'd like to stick around in Minnesota, but also noted he views himself as a starter. The trade of Towns was made in large part to be able to retain other key players on the roster — Reid being the most important piece to keep around town.
Addressing the point guard position
Mike Conley doesn't sound like he's ready to hang it up quite yet, and he does have one more year remaining on his deal.
But Conley, 37, saw his production dip this season and his role diminished. His 8.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game were all lower than his numbers the year prior, and Conley also shot worse from the field, 3-point range and the free-throw line. His minutes were down this year, too, and it seems like his role could be reduced even more next season.
The problem is the Wolves don't have another clear answer at point guard. Donte DiVincenzo briefly took over Conley's starting role last season, but he's not a true point guard, and it showed. Wolves coach Chris Finch reinserted Conley into the starting lineup when DiVincenzo was injured and rolled with him the rest of the season. Minnesota traded up to select Rob Dillingham in the first round of last year's draft, but the 20-year-old wasn't ready for a prominent role as a rookie.
Dillingham appears to be the future for the Wolves at the point guard position, but his development has a long ways to go yet. It's far from a certainty that he'll be ready to play big minutes for a team looking to compete for a title next season.
The answer in the immediate future could be finding a bridge next season. Chris Paul's days in San Antonio appear to be over, and while Paul is 40, he did play all 82 games this season, and his 7.4 assists per game were still top 10 in the NBA. Perhaps the Wolves could look to pair Paul and Conley. A younger option could be a reunion with Tyus Jones, who will be a free agent after an up-and-down year with the Phoenix Suns. Jones doesn't turn the ball over, and can run an offense.
Whether it's making a trade, signing a free agent or banking on Dillingham's development, the Timberwolves will need to find an answer for the non-Conley minutes because they looked lost offensively too often when Conley was off the floor.
Creating a path for the young guys
Dillingham may not be ready for a prominent role next season, but it's clear Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark will be. Finch noted after the season that one of his priorities will be finding ways to get his young talent more involved next year.
Finch prioritized getting Randle and DiVincenzo comfortable this season as they were acquired just days before the preseason. He said all year long he felt he had eight starting-caliber players, making it difficult to extend the rotation.
But three of those eight — Randle, Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker — could be headed for free agency. It's unlikely the Wolves can retain them all, and Alexander-Walker appears to be most likely to find a new home. He's due for a significant raise on the $4.3 million he made this season, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent. Minnesota has wing depth waiting in Shannon and Clark, while its frontcourt depth behind Reid and Randle is lacking. As valuable as Alexander-Walker has been since joining the Wolves, his potential exit could pave a pathway for Shannon and Clark to take a leap next season.
What's clear is the Wolves weren't good enough to get it done this season. And part of their potential going forward spent most of the year on the bench. Shannon has all the offensive skills, is lightning quick and a blur on the court and shined during his opportunity in the Western Conference finals. Clark was arguably Minnesota's best perimeter defender on a team featuring standouts like McDaniels and Alexander-Walker. And neither Shannon nor Clark have neared their ceilings.
Whether it's because a tough decision results in someone moving on in free agency or not, Minnesota's ceiling might just rely on the development of its young talent. The Wolves need to create a path — be it from necessity or force — for the likes of Shannon and Clark, and perhaps even Dillingham, Josh Minott and Leonard Miller as well, to get minutes next year.