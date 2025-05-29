3 trade ideas that would make the Timberwolves a juggernaut
After being dislodged from the playoffs in humiliating fashion by the Oklahoma City Thunder, it's obvious that the Minnesota Timberwolves need to design the roster differently this summer.
Last year, after being dumped in the conference finals in similarly embarrassing fashion by the Mavericks, the Wolves preached that they would run it back with largely the same team. Instead, Karl-Anthony Towns was traded just before the season for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
While Randle was a star in postseason series against the Lakers and Warriors, he fell off a cliff against the Thunder. Oklahoma City deserves a lot of credit for its tenacious defense, but it also opened a window to view Randle's performances against the Lakers and Warriors a little differently.
Did Randle dominate the Lakers because he was able to attack a smaller roster featuring defensive liabilities in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves? And after witnessing Randle's body language amid frustrations against the Thunder, would he have been as dominant against Golden State if Steph Curry hadn't been injured and the Warriors were leading the series? Does his attitude follow the results of his shot?
Running it back with the same roster in 2025-26 would be a bold decision by the Timberwolves. The three biggest unknowns are if Randle will use his $30.9 million player option and if Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be back. Reid has a $15 million player option that he'll undoubtedly decline. He wants to be back with the Wolves, but does Minnesota feel the same way? Alexander-Walker will become an unrestricted free agent on July 6.
That leaves Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo and Mike Conley as the key players from 2024-25 who are under contract for sure next season. They also have 2024-25 rookies Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr., who may be ready for bigger roles. And what about Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller, Josh Minott and Luka Garza? All of them are under contract, but can they be given meaningful roles in the rotation?
Retention from the incumbent roster is to be determined, but that doesn't stop us from cooking up speculative trade ideas that would instantly make Minnesota a juggernaut in 2025-26.
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo for Randle, McDaniels, Shannon Jr. and picks
This might be off the table immediately if the Bucks are seeking multiple first-round picks for Giannis. But a trade idea that might be worth considering would be sending Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Terrence Shannon Jr. and picks to the Milwaukee for the "Greek Freak."
It would require Randle opting into his $30.9 million player option next season, so this idea could go in the trash heap in a hurry if he doesn't. The money would work for both teams and Minnesota could sweeten the pot by throwing in the No. 17 and No. 31 picks in this summer's draft. Maybe the Wolves even throw in next year's first-round pick, which will be the least favorable between their pick and Utah's pick.
McDaniels could blossom into a two-way star, Shannon Jr. has flashed outstanding offensive skills, and Randle's contract is set to give Milwaukee financial freedom in 2026.
Just imagine how dangerous the Wolves would be with a rotation featuring Anthony Edwards, Giannis, Donte DiVincenzo, Rudy Gobert, Rob Dillingham, Mike Conley, Jaylen Clark and Nickeil Alexander-Walker and/or Naz Reid.
This is a pipe dream, but you never know what kind of magic Tim Connelly will pull off.
2. Kevin Durant for Gobert, Reid, Shannon Jr. and Minott
Durant turns 37 in September and he has one year and $54.7 million left on his contract. Shams Charania was among those who reported before the NBA regular season ended that Minnesota inquired about Durant before the trade deadline and are expected to be "in the mix" for Durant this summer.
Do you do this deal if it requires Jaden McDaniels? That might be the case, but avoiding that would be in Minnesota's best interest.
One way to make the money work right now, according to FanSpo's trade machine, is by the Wolves sending Phoenix Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Josh Minott. The Suns could then sign Reid to a contract extension while Shannon Jr. gives them a building block for the future. Minnesota could also throw in picks if necessary, though it wouldn't be ideal.
In that scenario, the Wolves could roll with a 2025-26 rotation featuring Edwards, Durant, McDaniels, DiVincenzo, Conley, Dillingham, Clark and maybe Randle or Alexander-Walker.
3. De'Aaron Fox for McDaniels and DiVincenzo
Getting an elite point guard would be a good step this offseason after watching Minnesota turn the ball over constantly against the Thunder. That's why it may be a good thing that the San Antonio Spurs lucked into the No. 2 pick in June 25 NBA Draft. With Cooper Flagg likely going No. 1 to the Mavericks, Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper is expected to go No. 2 overall.
The Spurs could roll on with Fox, Harper, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama into the future, but they could also maximize their situation by trading the second overall pick or Fox. What would it take for the Wolves to acquire Fox?
A package of McDaniels and DiVincenzo would make the money work, but are the Timberwolves a better team afterward? A starting five of Fox, Edwards, Shannon Jr., Randle and Gobert would be interesting, and the depth behind them could feature some mix of Conley, Alexander-Walker, Reid, Clark and Dillingham.
If the Wolves are adamant that they won't trade McDaniels, another way to Fox would be a package of Reid, DiVincenzo, Dillingham and Minott. That would leave Minnesota with an intriguing rotation of Fox, Edwards, McDaniels, Randle, Gobert, Shannon Jr., Conley, Clark and maybe Alexander-Walker next season.