A more aggressive Jaden McDaniels is showing more parts of his game
Naz Reid isn't seeing anything new from Jaden McDaniels. He's always recognized McDaniels' offensive skillset.
"I've been saying this since last year, he's been able to do this," Reid said of McDaniels. "It's just time and opportunity."
There's been a similar sentiment about McDaniels from around the organization. There was always belief he was due for a jump this year after a strong offseason. Lately, the times and opportunities have come for him, and McDaniels is making the most of them. His 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in January are his best marks over any month this season.
"He's imposing himself on the offense, whether it be in transition, some early attacks that have been real smart, going to the offensive glass, cutting, turning corners when he has opportunity," Wolves coach Chris Finch said of McDaniels.
On the season, McDaniels is averaging 10.5 points — same as last year — and 5.2 rebounds per game. His shooting numbers from the field (46.1%) and 3-point range (32.9%) are both down from a season ago. But his rebounding, which has been pushed heavily by the coaching staff, is up, and his game offensively appears to be coming along. Two of his three 20-point games this season have come in January, including a career-high 27 points against Dallas on Wednesday.
Related: This version of Jaden McDaniels can be a game-changer for the Wolves
Much of that resurgence has come since the Wolves have picked up their offensive rhythm and ball movement in recent weeks. McDaniels has been a beneficiary. But Finch has also seen a concerted effort from McDaniels to get more involved offensively, not just relegating himself to the corners, where he often has to be to allow for proper spacing on the floor, but attacking from the corners and from that attacking the basket or finding cutting teammates around the hoop.
"Honestly, I think a lot of it is just (McDaniels) kind of course correcting here rather than just becoming one dimensional," Finch said. "We tell him all the time, he's a basketball player, not just a shooter. Use all parts of the game. This looks like how he played in the first couple years of his career. He was a lot more aggressive out of the corners, and in the last few years, he was probably more catch-and-shoot out of the corners. And now we see him driving and connecting with Rudy (Gobert), we see him now driving and kicking a little bit more as well, which we desperately need that."
Most recently, McDaniels had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal, and not a single turnover, in Minnesota's 133-104 blowout of the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. He shot 6 for 8 from the field, 1 for 1 from 3. He found offense when it came, made shots when he needed to in addition to putting up an excellent defensive effort.
McDaniels has always been a great defender, and as his offense has surged, so has his defense. McDaniels is also averaging 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in January, the first time in any month this season he's averaged at least one block per game. His 1.4 steals per game on the year would be the first time he's averaged over a steal in his career.
“People are really starting to fear him," Gobert said of McDaniels. "So for him to be able to be smart and have this aura defensively is what takes it to another level.”
When McDaniels is doing what he's doing offensively in addition to what he brings on the defensive end, he's a force to be reckoned with. And his teammates believe there's still plenty more to come from the 24-year-old forward.
“He can do a lot. I think a lot that he hasn’t shown," Mike Conley said of McDaniels. "I think we need to give him more and more opportunities. ... The ball’s moving so well that he’s getting that second side look and transition looks and things like that to where he’s not just running up and down the floor playing defense, and able to be more of a dynamic threat. Just have the ball in his hands, get downhill, create foul opportunities, offensive rebounds, like he’s one of our better scorers on the team, so just more of that from him, and I think we got to lean into that a little more.”