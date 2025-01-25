Wolves offense shines, Anthony Edwards sets franchise record in win over Nuggets
It was an uncharacteristic start for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
They were scoring. At will. A Wolves team that often struggles out of the gates was moving the ball the best it had all season and knocking down shot after shot. The result was a 40-point opening frame, and Minnesota never lost that offensive momentum in a 133-104 win over the Denver Nuggets Saturday afternoon at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Call it the Anthony Edwards flu game, perhaps. Edwards, who was a gametime decision for the contest due to illness, scored a game-high 34 points. In the process, he became the franchise's all-time leader in 3-pointers made, hitting his third of the day in the fourth quarter and 976th of his career to pass Karl-Anthony Towns as the Wolves' all-time leader.
But it wasn't Edwards' scoring that was the driver of the hot offensive start for the Wolves (24-21). Rather it was his passing. Edwards recorded four of his team-high nine assists in the opening frame in a game Minnesota assisted on 38 of its 95 made baskets. The 38 assists were a season high. The team shot 56% from the field and 47% from 3-point range.
The Nuggets (28-17) were keeping up with the Wolves for a while. Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 13 of which he scored in the opening quarter, and 11 assists, and Denver held in there until Edwards exploded for 16 points in the third quarter to give the Wolves an 18-point lead entering the final frame. That lead quickly surpassed 20 points, and both teams saw the end of their benches get extended minutes at the end of the fourth quarter.
Rudy Gobert was a force on the defensive end, limiting the Jokic and the Nuggets in the paint, and he contributed offensively, too, with 14 points and five assists. He also had 14 rebounds. Julius Randle finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels each scored 13 points. Rob Dillingham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 10 points apiece. Mike Conley, who shot a perfect 3 for 3 from the field, all 3-pointers, was the only starter not in double figures with nine points and five assists.
To put the cherry on top for the fans at a sold-out Target Center, Denver's Hunter Tyson missed a pair of free throws in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, resulted in free Chick-fil-A for all. The crowd went crazy.