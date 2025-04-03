A-Rod, Lore’s next move: Retire KG’s jersey, reunite with Timberwolves
Now that Glen Taylor is transferring 100% ownership of the Timberwolves and Lynx to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, the next order of business might be getting Kevin Garnett back in good graces with the organization that drafted him in 1995.
"They're going to work to rekindle that relationship with Kevin Garnett," Shams Charania said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show.
"Kevin Garnett still does not have his No. 21 Big Ticket jersey retired as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He refused to get that retired with Glen Taylor as an owner. I do expect that to change and I do expect them to have some more conversations on what potential role he could have with that organization, with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, moving forward."
Garnett has had a long-running, highly-publicized beef with Taylor. There are many layers to it, but it largely stems from Garnett having an agreement to join the Wolves' organization after his retirement from playing — an agreement that fell apart after Flip Saunders passed away. KG has said he doesn't want anything to do with Taylor, famously saying "I don't do business with snakes."
Garnett's jersey retirement is long overdue. Once his No. 21 is raised to the rafters at Target Center, it'll be next to the No. 2 jersey worn by ex-Timberwolves guard Malik Sealy — Garnett's good friend — who died in a car crash in 2000.
The Lynx, meanwhile, have retired Lindsay Whalen's No. 13, Rebekkah Brunson's No. 32, Seimone Augustus' No. 33, Sylvia Fowles' No. 34, and Maya Moore's No. 23. The five stars were part of Minnesota's dynasty that won WNBA championships in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.