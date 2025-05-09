After technical, Draymond Green claims 'agenda' against him
Draymond Green was furious when the officials gave him a technical foul for flailing his left arm across Naz Reid's face, and he was still incensed in the locker room — saying there's an "agenda" against him — after Minnesota evened the series one game apiece on Thursday night.
"I'm not an angry Black man, I'm a very successful, educated Black man with a great family," an emotional Green said. "And I'm great at basketball, I'm great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I'm sick of it, it's ridiculous."
Green didn't explain what fueled his reaction in the locker room, but his emotional response came not too long after a fan directed a racial slur at Green while he rode a stationary bike near fans during the fourth quarter.
Green has been issued five technical fouls and two flagrant fouls through nine playoff games. He'll be hit with an automatic one-game suspension if he picks up two more techs or two more flagrant fouls.
Green believing there's an agenda to make him look like an "angry Black man" is deeply personal, and it echoes some of the views he expressed on his podcast before the series with the Timberwolves began.
"I'm going to do my best not to get suspended, but at the end of the day I'm also under a different set of rules and life ain't always fair," Green said on his podcast episode that was released Tuesday. "At a certain point, there's nothing I can do."
Green's 13-year NBA career is decorated with championships, All-Star, All-NBA, and All-Defensive team accolades, but his greatness is often overshadowed by his behavior and penchant for pushing the boundaries.
It's common for Green to be among the league leaders in technical fouls — just as it is for stars like Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic — but Green also has been suspended for physical aggression.
Last season, he was suspended for punching Jusuf Nurkic and for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. In 2022, he punched then-teammate Jordan Poole during practice. In a 2023 playoff game against the Kings, Green was ejected for stepping on Domantas Sabonis' chest. In the first round against the Rockets last week, he flailed his arms again and hit Fred VanVleet in the face.
"He’s going to have to be careful," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday night. "He’s going to have to stay composed and I’m confident he will because he knows the consequences."