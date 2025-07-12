Alex Rodriguez: A new arena is what Timberwolves fans 'deserve'
The Timberwolves have played at the Target Center since the arena officially opened in 1990. It's gone through a plethora of renovations, but it's never been among the premier places to play in the NBA.
New Wolves majority owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore held an introductory press conference on Friday, and they were asked about their thoughts on the Target Center. There have been rumors about potentially looking to build a new arena, which they essentially confirmed.
"Back in the day, you could probably say it was a vanity, but today it's a necessity. If you want to compete at the level we want to compete, year in and year out, a new arena is what our fans deserve," Rodriguez said. "We're in the very, very early stages. We've done a great deal of work over the last three years, but an arena in Minneapolis for our fans would be absolutely awesome."
Rogriguez mentioned the Vikings and Twins as "great role models" in the Minneapolis market for the way they've built U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field as premier home fields in their respective leagues.
There is so much that goes into building a new professional sports arena or stadium, but it's worth nothing that Rodriguez mentioned Minneapolis. The area of where they could build a new arena becomes an interesting dicussion, but it doesn't sound like they would like to move to a different city in the metro, which is notable.
New arena plans often change as much as a team's alternate uniforms, but it's clear that Rodriguez and Lore seem intrigued by the idea of building a new home for the Wolves.