Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore tease potential Timberwolves rebrand
New Timberwolves majority owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez held an introductory press conference on Friday, and they sounded very open to a potential rebrand, something fans have been clamoring for.
"We've done a lot of work in the background. I think our fan base is going to be very, very excited... Bringing back some of the history of the KG days is something we're very aware is important to our fan base," Alex Rodriguez said, according to Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski.
The uniforms continue to be a hot topic of discussion among Timberwolves fans. Many people have been asking for the return of the old-school black uniforms with green tree trim, along with the white throwbacks from the '90s. The Kevin Garnett-era Wolves made them memorbale, and it sounds like Rodriguez is well aware of the uniform lore.
Whether the potential 'rebrand' is more than just some jersey changes is unlikely, but that's a significant thing Timberwolves fans have been asking for over recent years. Rodriguez and Lore are just beginning their tenure as majority owners, but they're already making a strong point of listening to the fan base.
Rumors of bringing back the old uniforms have been floated around for years, but the statement from Rodriguez gives a little more confirmation that the process could be expedited.
Other topics they discussed on Friday included the potential of a new arena, mending the relationship with Garnett and a new ticketing system. It's obvious that the Wolves franchise is entering a new era with Lore and Rodriguez officially at the helm.