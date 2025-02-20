All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards' 3-point volume, efficiency is on Steph Curry's level

Truly shocking numbers from the Timberwolves superstar.

Joe Nelson

Feb 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
How many high-volume three-point shooters are knocking down at least 40% of their attempts?

Overall, there are 43 players in the NBA this season with at least 300 three-point attempts. Edwards tops the list with 548, and at 41.4% from deep only Darius Garland (43.1%), Norman Powell (42.8%) and Zach Lavine (42.2%), Malik Beasley (41.8%), and Michael Porter Jr. (41.7%) are hitting a higher percentage.

That's the definition of high-volume, elite three-point shooting. The numbers are even more impressive when you consider that 400 of Edwards' 548 three-point shots have been of the pull-up variety.

He's one of only nine players in the league with at least 250 pull-up three-point attempts. Of the 31 players with at least 150 pull-up attempts, only Lavine's 42.4% is better than Edwards' 41.5%. But the volume isn't comparable as Edwards has nearly double the attempts, 400 to 205.

Even more breathtaking is that there are a total of 53 players that have attempted at least 100 pull-up threes, and Edwards is one of only five knocking down at least 40%. But again, the volume while maintaining a 40-plus percent clip is astonishing when you compare Edwards to the other four.

Player

Pull-up 3PT Attempts

Pull-up 3P%

Anthony Edwards

400

41.5%

Jordan Poole

233

40.3%

Zach Lavine

205

42.4%

Darius Garland

204

41.2%

Duncan Robinson

122

42.6%

Since player tracking data began 11 seasons ago, Steph Curry and Damian Lillard are the only players to attempt at least 400 pull-up three-pointers in a season while making at least 40% of them, according to Timberwolves radio announcer Alan Horton.

Edwards is on pace to join them. So much for the scouting reports that said he couldn't shoot...

