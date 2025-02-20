Anthony Edwards' 3-point volume, efficiency is on Steph Curry's level

#1 in volume, #2 in efficiency.



Anthony Edwards Pull-Up 3's.



400 3PTA -- #1 NBA (+37 > #2 Jayson Tatum)



41.5% 3PT% -- #2 NBA (~31 players w/ 150+ att)



Last 11 seasons of player tracking data, Steph Curry 2x) & Damian Lillard are only 2 players to have 400+ att & shoot 40+%. pic.twitter.com/WrcfrYULj9