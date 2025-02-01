All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards added to Timberwolves injury report with illness

If Edwards and Conley are ruled out, the Timberwolves might be rolling with a starting lineup featuring Dillingham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.

Joe Nelson

Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
There's a bug making its way through the Minnesota Timberwolves locker room and it has apparently invaded Anthony Edwards' immune system as he's been added with a questionable status for Saturday's game against the woeful Washington Wizards.

Edwards joins Mike Conley (sprained thumb) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) on the injury report with questionable tags, while Julius Randle (groin strain) and Donte DiVincenzo (big toe sprain) are also ruled out for the game.

Before Minnesota's game Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns, both Rob Dillingham and Naz Reid played after being listed as questionable with an illness.

The Wizards have dropped 16 consecutive games for a second time this season and they have not won since beating the Bulls on New Year's Day.

JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

