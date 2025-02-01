Anthony Edwards added to Timberwolves injury report with illness
There's a bug making its way through the Minnesota Timberwolves locker room and it has apparently invaded Anthony Edwards' immune system as he's been added with a questionable status for Saturday's game against the woeful Washington Wizards.
Edwards joins Mike Conley (sprained thumb) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) on the injury report with questionable tags, while Julius Randle (groin strain) and Donte DiVincenzo (big toe sprain) are also ruled out for the game.
Before Minnesota's game Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns, both Rob Dillingham and Naz Reid played after being listed as questionable with an illness.
The Wizards have dropped 16 consecutive games for a second time this season and they have not won since beating the Bulls on New Year's Day.
If Edwards and Conley are ruled out, the Timberwolves might be rolling with a starting lineup featuring Dillingham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.