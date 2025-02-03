Anthony Edwards appears set to return vs. Kings after one-game absence
Anthony Edwards being out with an illness for the Timberwolves' loss to the Wizards on Saturday night snapped a string of 124 consecutive appearances for Minnesota's superstar, playoffs included, dating back to December 2023. Fortunately, it looks like it'll be just a one-game absence for Edwards, who was at shootaround on Monday morning and appears set to play against the Kings tonight.
It takes quite a bit to keep Ant out of a game, so you know he wasn't feeling good on Saturday. The fact that he was out there in the Wolves' practice gym getting shots up on Monday makes it pretty clear that he'll play against Sacramento, barring an unexpected setback. He was previously listed as questionable on Sunday.
Edwards is averaging 26.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season. He leads the NBA in total three-pointers made, hitting over 42 percent of them on nearly ten attempts per night. Ant was named to a third consecutive All-Star game last week and arguably should've been a starter over the Warriors' Steph Curry. He had scored at least 33 points in three of the Wolves' last four games prior to the Washington loss, where they desperately missed their best player.
If Edwards plays in that Wizards game, the Wolves almost certainly win. They were also without Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Julius Randle (groin), and then Naz Reid, who left during the game with a finger injury. DiVincenzo and Randle will be out for a bit, but Reid has a chance to play against the Kings. Also listed as questionable on Sunday, he was shooting on Monday with a finger taped up.
The Kings will not have De'Aaron Fox, who was traded to the Spurs on Sunday night in a blockbuster three-team deal that included the Bulls. That's good news, considering Fox dropped 60 on the Wolves in November and has averaged roughly 29/5/7 in his last 16 games against them. They also traded Kevin Huerter and Jordan McLaughlin, getting back Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, and a bunch of draft picks. It's unclear if LaVine will debut for the Kings in this game, but it might be tough to make that happen less than 24 hours after the trade was announced.
It's a 7 p.m. CT game in Minneapolis tonight.