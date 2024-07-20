Anthony Edwards beats Steph Curry in half-court shootout at Team USA practice
The summer of Ant continues.
Steph Curry may be the greatest shooter of all time, but Anthony Edwards got the best of him in a half-court shootout at a recent USA Basketball practice. In a viral clip posted by the NBA, Ant swished his first shot, yelling "there we go Steph!" while the ball was in the air. After Curry matched it, Ant effortlessly swished another before Steph's second shot rimmed out.
Edwards truly is competitive in everything he does — and in hypothetical situations, too. He recently claimed he would beat all of his USA teammates in swimming, because of course he did.
After a breakout fourth season that saw Ant earn second-team All-NBA honors and lead the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals, Edwards' star is continuing to grow this summer. Through three exhibition games as part of the USA Basketball Showcase, he's the leading scorer on a team that also features Curry, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and other huge stars. Edwards had 13 points against Canada, 14 against Australia, and 16 against Serbia.
Edwards has come off the bench in two of those three games, but whether he starts or not, he'll be a big part of the USA's rotation during the Paris Olympics, which are right around the corner. He's also going to get even more publicity from being one of the stars of the NBA show on Netflix that's coming out this fall.
Team USA plays South Sudan on Saturday (2 p.m. CT, FOX) before wrapping up its exhibition slate against Germany on Monday. Both games are in London.