Anthony Edwards says he'd beat all of his USA Basketball teammates in swimming
Basically from the moment he entered the NBA, Anthony Edwards became known for his confidence and playful braggadocio. The Atlanta native has never been shy about letting his personality show, both on and off the court, which is a major reason why he's become one of the most well-liked stars in the league.
The latest example? An interview with the Today Show in which Ant hilariously described how he'd beat all of his USA Basketball teammates in swimming. Edwards told interviewer Craig Melvin he'll be watching the swimming events in Paris this year, saying he'd choose freestyle if he were to compete in the pool. "I'm fast too, though," he said.
"For sure. They ain't no swimmers," Edwards quipped when Melvin said he'd probably be the fastest on the team. "You got Embiid, you got AD, and Bam, they ain't swimming fast. Bron, he ain't swimming fast. KD, Kawhi, Tatum, they not swimming fast at all. So my only challenges are Book, when he might not know how to swim. Jrue, he might drown. And Haliburton, oh my god. If Haliburton beat me, then I just need to never touch the water again."
Edwards left out Steph Curry in his breakdown, but one can be assured that he believes he'd beat him, too. This interview has shades of Ant's famous interview with Bally Sports' Marney Gellner in December 2020, back when he was a rookie. That's the one where he said "I coulda went to the MLB" and "I bet I'll be A1 from day 1" while telling Gellner how he'll win in any sport or competition.
To be clear, Edwards isn't the best swimmer among pro basketball players in Minnesota history. That would be Minneapolis native Kris Humphries, who starred for the Gophers and then spent 13 years in the NBA. Humphries was the top ten-year-old swimmer in the nation back in the mid-1990s, beating Michael Phelps in various events.
Oh, and in addition to being the self-proclaimed best swimmer on team USA, Edwards might be one of its best basketball players, too.