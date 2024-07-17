Anthony Edwards comes off the bench in dominant Team USA win over Serbia
Timberwolves' superstar Anthony Edwards moved into the starting lineup on Monday against Australia but moved back to the bench for Wednesday's exhibition against Serbia.
He quickly made an impact when he hit the floor for the first time with a quick seven points and two steals in only four minutes of play in the first quarter. Serbia was giving Team USA everything they could handle, with a 28-28 score after 10 minutes of play.
When Edwards came back into the game in the second quarter, Team USA began flexing its muscles, extending the lead to 59-45 at the half. The Wolves superstar was second on the team with 12 points.
Serbia was without Hawks star Bogdan Bogdanovic but still had three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and former college basketball stars Filip Petrusev and Uros Plavsic, and despite it being a showcase game it served as a tone setter because both countries are in the same group in the Paris Olympics later this month.
Team USA continued to dominate for the entire second half, coming out on top 105-79 for their biggest win so far in their showcase series. Edwards finished with 16 points and three steals on 5-of-10 shooting from the field. He has scored 10+ points in all three exhibition games.
The U.S. has one final showcase game on Saturday against South Sudan in London before they travel to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.