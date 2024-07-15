Anthony Edwards looks like USA’s No. 1 option in win over Australia
Last week, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made headlines when he declared that he’s “still the No. 1 option” on the loaded USA Olympic men’s basketball team that will head to Paris later this month. “They’ve got to fit in around me,” the 22-year-old said of teammates like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid. The quote, delivered with Edwards’ trademark confidence, may have been a bit playful (though head coach Steve Kerr appreciated the mentality it displayed).
Then again, maybe Edwards was completely serious. He sure looked like the national team’s first option during Monday’s victory over Australia in a USA Basketball Showcase game in Abu Dhabi. After coming off the bench against Canada last week and leading the U.S. in scoring, Edwards was inserted into the starting lineup on Monday. He took full advantage of that opportunity, scoring 11 points in the first quarter while aggressively looking for his shots.
Edwards made all three of his 3-point attempts in the opening quarter, capped by an eye-popping crossover into a stepback triple.
Although he was fairly quiet after the first, Edwards finished with 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 5-of-11 shooting. His hot start helped the U.S. open an early lead and come away with a 98-92 victory. Notably, Edwards’ 27 minutes played were six more than any other player on the roster. His 11 field goal attempts led a starting lineup that also included Curry, James, Embiid and Jayson Tatum. Only Anthony Davis, who led the team with 17 points off the bench, attempted more shots (12) in the win.
Through two exhibition games, it appears Edwards is going to have a major role on this star-studded team when the Olympics roll around. His performance on Monday helped make the case to Kerr that he deserves a permanent spot in the starting lineup moving forward.
Next up for Ant and the U.S. is another Showcase game in Abu Dhabi against Serbia on Wednesday. After that, they’ll play two more exhibition games in London before heading to Paris to begin their quest for Gold.