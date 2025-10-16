Anthony Edwards crowns Timothée Chalamet ‘White Boy of the Year’ in hilarious new awards show
Anthony Edwards might be the most entertaining player in the NBA. Not only is he a high-flyer on the court, but at 24 years old, he already has an acting career with a role in an Adam Sandler movie and now he's the host of the Believe That Awards.
The what? The Believe That Awards debuted Wednesday night, with Edwards and his friends handing out hilarious awards during a live stream on YouTube. But this was more than funny; the show featured appearances from some of the award-winners, including Hollywood A-lister Timothée Chalamet.
Chalamet took home the award for White Boy of the Year, earning the honor over fellow finalists Adam Sandler, Tom Cruise, Mr. Beast and Pat McAfee. Chalamet joined the stream from Budapest, Hungary, where he's filming Dune: Part Three
"Let me think of some fly white boys I know," Edwards told Chalamet. "Justin Bieber fly as f***. Ed Sheeren. My girl like, what's the white boy name? Morgan Wallen. I gotta shout out, what's his name, Leon Nelson? Liam Neesen. That's my white boy. Fly as f***. Jason Statham, fly as f***. Triple H from WWE. Goldberg. Adam Sandler, fly as f***."
The Hater of the Year featured four finalists: Charles Barkley, Noah Lyles, Skip Bayless and Magic Johnson. Hilariously, all of them won the award.
"I had so much respect for you. I still got a lot of respect for you, but it done came down," Edwards said about Barkley, who said Edwards "regressed" last season. "I shot 40% from three!"
Candace Parker, Coco Gauff, Dana Walden and Michelle Obama were up for the Woman of the Year award, and it went to Parker, who joined the stream and asked Edwards what he's added to his game this season.
"My midrange. I ain't shot no threes all summer," Edwards said. "When I'm in that lab, I'm coming all middies. All middies."
Tennis star Ben Shelton won the They Got Next award over Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans, and NBA rookies Cooper Flagg and VJ Edgecomb.
"If you tried to return my serve, I'm hitting you in the chest," said Shelton when Ant-Man told him he'd be able to return his 150 mph serve.
Finalists for the Hidden Gem of the Year award were actress Crystal Renee, Nick Maddox (Ant's friend who hosted the show), D Hines and Javair Gillet of the Timberwolves, and Lynx star Napheesa Collier.
Renee won the award and joined from London, where Maddox informed her that she's his celebrity crush.
Shams Charania won the Reporter of the Year award over Malika Andrews, Jon Krawczynski, Taylor Rooks and Bill Simmons.
"If you know I'm finna to get traded, you better motherf****** text me. Don't leak that shit on the motherf****** Twitter and X," Edwards told Charania. "Send me a text. Let me know."
BDifferent, Ant's brother, won the Artist of the Year award against some stiff competition, including Bossman DLow, Future, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
"This was the first Believe That Awards show. There's going to be plenty more," Edwards said.