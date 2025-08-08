Anthony Edwards heading to China for weeklong Adidas tour
Anthony Edwards is going on tour to China. No, he's not joining Wale and Pusha T in promoting the song he "approved" in a viral social media post in late July. Instead, the three-time All-Star is heading to China to promote his Adidas shoe line.
Details are still slim on what exactly Edwards will be doing in China, but the shoe brand did announce the tour takes place from August 21-28. The country with a population roughly over 1.4 billion has become a key market for the league and for associated shoe brands over the past decade. Clippers star James Harden is one of many NBA stars who have seemingly made annual trips to China on promotional tours over the past several years.
Edwards launched his first signature shoe with Adidas, the AE 1, in 2023. The show quickly became a best seller and prompted the company to ink Edwards to a multi-year extension in July 2024 worth a reported $50 million.
The 24-year-old has rapidly ascended into one the NBA's brightest stars and has frequently earned comparisons to some of the game's all-time great players. Edwards finished his fifth season in the NBA by leading the Wolves a second straight trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2024-25.
The Wolves star has been named to the All-NBA Second Team and finished in the top 10 in MVP voting in each of the past two seasons. Through five seasons, Edwards has averaged 23.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
Edwards and the Timberwolves will report to training camp in mid-September, largely with the same roster. The starting five of Edwards, Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert is expected to remain the same, with Naz Reid (fresh off a five-year, $125 million extension), Donte DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Rob Dillingham playing critical roles off the bench.
Minnesota released its six-game preseason schedule earlier this week. They open play in early October against the Denver Nuggets.