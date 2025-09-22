Anthony Edwards lays out 2025-26 plans: 'Championship, Minnesota Timberwolves'
Anthony Edwards' plans for the 2025-26 season are simple: "Championship, Minnesota Timberwolves."
Minnesota's superstar guard was in China last month promoting his new AE2 signature shoe with Adidas. He was asked, "What's going to happen next season?" And he gave a simple, three-word response.
The Wolves have reached the Western Conference Finals in each of the last two seasons, but they've failed to get over the hump and make the NBA Finals. A championship jump would be the next reasonable goal for Minnesota, as Edwards continues to get better at 24 years old.
The latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook give Minnesota the ninth-best chance of winning the NBA Championship. At 20 to 1, they're behind the Thunder, Cavaliers, Nuggets, Knicks, Rockets, Lakers, Clippers and Magic. +2000 odds give them a 4.76% implied probability of winning it all.
Five of the top eight teams in terms of odds play in the Western Conference, so the Wolves will have to get through a gauntlet if they even want to make the NBA Finals. The biggest thing going for Minnesota over teams like the Rockets, Magic, and even Clippers or Lakers, is recent experience. None of those teams has made a deep postseason run in recent memory, and the Wolves have played well into the spring each of the last two years.
Minnesota made a huge move last year when it traded franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks only a few weeks before the season. They had a much quieter offseason heading into 2025-26, which could result in a better regular season as the learning curve playing together won't be as steep.
In the end, what is Edwards supposed to say? You want your franchise player to have that much confidence when he's the centerpiece on a championship-caliber roster. Edwards is still probably a few years away from his true prime, but year six at 24 years old seems like the perfect time to take another jump to an MVP level and true championship contender.
