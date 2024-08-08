Anthony Edwards quiet in USA's dramatic semifinal comeback win over Serbia
Team USA survived quite the scare against Serbia in Thursday's semifinal game at the Paris Olympics, trailing by as much as 17 before rallying in the fourth quarter for a dramatic 95-91 victory. They'll face Victor Wembanyama and France for a gold medal on Saturday.
Serbia came to play, taking an eight-point lead after the first quarter and an 11-point lead at halftime. Led by Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and red-hot three-point shooting from their role players, the Serbs had an incredible first half and maintained their level in the third quarter, expanding their lead to 13 heading into the final period.
That's when the Americans — and specifically, their trio of all-time greats — turned it on. Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant were too much for Serbia down the stretch, willing their team to a comeback victory by winning the fourth quarter 32-15. After some big buckets from Joel Embiid, Curry's ninth three-pointer of the game gave the USA an 87-86 lead with just over two minutes to play — their first lead since 15-13. James, Curry, and Durant all scored big buckets for the Americans to seal the win.
Curry finished with 36 points and 8 rebounds, Embiid had 19, and James had a 16-point triple double for the USA. Bogdanovic had 20 points and Jokic had 17 points and 11 assists for Serbia in the loss.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had his quietest game for Team USA all summer, scoring just 2 points and sitting for the entire fourth quarter. Edwards averaged 13 points in five showcase games before the Olympics and had averaged 16.7 points in the first four games in Paris, including a 26-point explosion against Puerto Rico and 17 points against Brazil in the quarterfinals. This was the USA's ninth game over the last month and Ant's first time finishing in single digits as a scorer.
Edwards finished with 2 points on 1-of-3 shooting, 2 rebounds, 1 block, and 2 turnovers off the bench. He'll look to bounce back in the gold medal game against teammate Rudy Gobert — who hasn't played much for France recently — in a couple days.