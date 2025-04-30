Anthony Edwards recalls Barack Obama's 'first time meeting me'
There was a notable moment in the Netflix series "Heart of Gold," which followed USA Basketball men's team during its gold-medal run at the Paris Olympics in 2024, when Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards told former President Barack Obama that "I'm the truth" in their first-ever meeting, which subsequently went viral on social media.
Edwards recently expanded on the moment he met the president — or the moment the president met him — when answering fan questions in a video for GQ Sports. In the video, Edwards went through comments on his social media pages and searched for questions to answer. One commenter wanted the full story on what went down with Obama.
"We was just chopping it up, and I think he was just curious," Edwards said in the video. "He just said something like, 'What's up with this young fella?' I mean, he didn't know me. I ain't won no championships, I ain't get no chance to meet him, so that's his first time meeting me. It was a great introduction."
Edwards' authenticity is what makes him a fan favorite, and he's shown that he's not intimidated by anyone — not Kevin Durant, his favorite player growing up, not the all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, and not even the former president.
Among other highlights in the GQ Sports video:
- If Edwards were to redo the top-five picks in the 2020 NBA draft, where he was selected No. 1 overall:
- Edwards stays at the top
- Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (originally the third overall selection)
- Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (originally No. 21)
- Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (originally No. 12)
- Edwards' teammate, Jaden McDaniels (originally No. 28)
- One fan asked why Edwards always wears an orange wristband, which was given to him by a young fan named Luca. Edwards promised Luca, who has cancer, he'd wear the wristband for the rest of his career. If you watch a Timberwolves game, you can probably spot it on his wrist. Edwards has made good on his promise so far.
- On Edwards' game day and/or workout playlist: He said just his brother, bdifferent.
- On what he's learned from Durant, his favorite player, Edwards said he helped him with his catch-and-shoot.