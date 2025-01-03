Anthony Edwards searching for answers: 'I don't know what to do'
Anthony Edwards is having a very hard time finding a solution to the constant trapping and double-teaming he's faced against virtually every game this season.
The 23-year-old superstar was sunken in a chair in the Timberwolves locker room after another close loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night and he made it crystal clear that he needs help busting out of a slump.
"I can score the ball, but it's just hard because I'm being double-teamed all over the floor, so I don't have an answer," Edwards said when asked about Minnesota's 16-point second quarter that led to a 14-point hole and a long road back the rest of the night.
"I don't know what's going on. They just trapping me, man. I don't know what to do, I'm not going to lie," Edwards said.
The Timberwolves have lost five of the last eight and Edwards has been held under 20 points in five of those games, four of them being losses. He had just 15 points against the Celtics and attempted only one shot in a scoreless third quarter.
It's a stretch spanning two weeks in which Edwards is averaging 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.8 turnovers while shooting 39.3% overall, including 35.4% from 3-point range. He's also averaging just 2.1 free-throw attempts in the past eight games.
Edwards has been forced to operate more as a facilitator than a scorer, and he doesn't enjoy the role.
"It's not how I want to play. I'm only 23, I don't want to just be passing the ball all night," he said. "The way that they guarding me, I think I have to."
Edwards expressed frustration, saying it's "super hard" to stay engaged because he's "wired to score the ball."
"I don't know what to do," he said, "but it's not fun. I dont want to look like I'm not trying, or not as good as I am. Because I am, but I can't show it because I'm getting double-teamed."
It's hard to beat two NBA players.," he continued. "These dudes are NBA players. It's not like high school or middle school. These dudes, 6-8, 6-9, long, strong, athletic. Then they funneling me to the dude who 8-feet tall at the rim. It's crazy, man, it's crazy."
Edwards might also be dealing with a bruised ego because he's struggling to put up big numbers while the opposing stars aren't struggling against Minnesota.
Jayson Tatum had 33 points, eight rebounds and nine assists Thursday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 40 points against Minnesota on New Year's Eve. Trae Young had 29 points and seven assists in a win over the Wolves. Steph Curry had 31 points and 10 assists to lead the Warriors to a win over Minnesota. And Karl-Anthony Towns obliterated his former team with 32 points and 20 rebounds.
"It's definitely frustrating to see these guys cooking us but I can't cook them," Edwards said.
