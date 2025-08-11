All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards snubbed among NBA 2K26's top three-point ratings?

Edwards hit threes at a rare combination of volume and efficiency last season.

Will Ragatz

Apr 3, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots a three point jump shot over Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson (45) during the second half at Barclays Center.
Apr 3, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots a three point jump shot over Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson (45) during the second half at Barclays Center. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's not an exaggeration to say that Anthony Edwards is coming off of one of the great three-point shooting seasons in NBA history. Within that context, his placement among the top long-range shooters in 2K26 doesn't make much sense.

The Wolves' superstar led the league with 320 long-range makes last season and hit them at a 39.5 percent clip. 320 threes ranks as the seventh-most ever in a single season, behind five Steph Curry campaigns and 2018-19 James Harden. The only players to ever make at least 300 threes in a season at a 39 percent clip or greater are Curry (six times), Edwards, Malik Beasley (also this past season), and Klay Thompson.

And yet, NBA 2K26 has given Edwards an 87 three-point shot rating, which is tied with four other players for sixth-best in the game.

Everyone on that list is obviously a marksman from long distance. Curry is the greatest shooter ever and deserving of the 99 rating, while Durant and Thompson have also proven their elite accuracy over years and years.

But even if Edwards had a lower three-point percentage than role players like Joe and Hauser and Kennard last season, it feels like volume should factor into the equation to some degree. Hitting 39.5 percent of over 800 three-point attempts, many of them off the dribble, has to be more impressive than someone like Hauser hitting 41.6 percent of half as many attempts, almost all of which are off the catch.

It's only been one season of elite three-point efficiency for Edwards, but it was such a historic shooting season that it feels like he should be at least a 90 in terms of his three-point rating.

NBA 2K26 comes out on September 5.

More Timberwolves coverage

feed

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News