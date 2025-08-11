Anthony Edwards snubbed among NBA 2K26's top three-point ratings?
It's not an exaggeration to say that Anthony Edwards is coming off of one of the great three-point shooting seasons in NBA history. Within that context, his placement among the top long-range shooters in 2K26 doesn't make much sense.
The Wolves' superstar led the league with 320 long-range makes last season and hit them at a 39.5 percent clip. 320 threes ranks as the seventh-most ever in a single season, behind five Steph Curry campaigns and 2018-19 James Harden. The only players to ever make at least 300 threes in a season at a 39 percent clip or greater are Curry (six times), Edwards, Malik Beasley (also this past season), and Klay Thompson.
And yet, NBA 2K26 has given Edwards an 87 three-point shot rating, which is tied with four other players for sixth-best in the game.
Everyone on that list is obviously a marksman from long distance. Curry is the greatest shooter ever and deserving of the 99 rating, while Durant and Thompson have also proven their elite accuracy over years and years.
But even if Edwards had a lower three-point percentage than role players like Joe and Hauser and Kennard last season, it feels like volume should factor into the equation to some degree. Hitting 39.5 percent of over 800 three-point attempts, many of them off the dribble, has to be more impressive than someone like Hauser hitting 41.6 percent of half as many attempts, almost all of which are off the catch.
It's only been one season of elite three-point efficiency for Edwards, but it was such a historic shooting season that it feels like he should be at least a 90 in terms of his three-point rating.
NBA 2K26 comes out on September 5.