Anthony Edwards' unfiltered reaction to losing Thunder series goes viral
Anthony Edwards and his production team released the sixth and final episode of their "Year Five" YouTube series on Thursday. The five-minute video unveils new footage of Edwards' reaction to the Timberwolves' 4-1 loss to the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.
One particular clip, posted by the Legion Hoops account on X/Twitter, has gone viral.
"Season five over with," Edwards said in the tunnel in Oklahoma City after Game 5. "Got my a** whooped. KFC, UFC, USC, OKC in five. I ain't gon' make no excuses. They put belt to a**, I can't be mad at that, right? S***, man, win or lose, I'm still gon' talk my s***. You gotta win like a boss and lose like a boss."
Edwards took the loss to the Thunder — the Wolves' second consecutive defeat in the WCF — in stride, like he usually does. He said in his press conference after Game 5 that he wasn't hurt by the loss, vowing to be back next year.
"I don't know why people would think it would hurt," he said. "Hurt is a terrible word to use. I'm good. Like I said, we tried last year, we couldn't get it, we tried again this year. We gon' try again next year. I mean, it's exciting for me, I get to do it a whole bunch of times."
"This the first summer I done had in two years where I can work on my game, lock in on that," Edwards said in the YouTube video. "I can really work on my game. ... We gon' be right back on they a** next year."
Edwards spent the last two summers playing for USA Basketball, first in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and then in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He'll have no such obligations this summer, allowing him to spend more time training for the upcoming NBA season. He's said in the past that he plans to work on his midrange jumper this offseason.