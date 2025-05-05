Betting odds revealed for Timberwolves-Warriors series
Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Warriors tips off on Tuesday night and according to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Wolves are -178 betting favorites to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
Minnesota is favored by 6.5 points in Game 1, and they're -255 on the moneyline, which would give them a 71.8% chance of winning the game based on implied probability. Home-court advantage should give the Wolves an edge in what will be a hostile series, and the bettings odds show that.
The Wolves are receiving some much-deserved respect after being underdogs to take down the Lakers. Their -178 odds in this series against the Warriors implies they have 64% chance of advancing to the next round.
As for NBA championship odds, Minnesota is the fourth favorite, trailing the Thunder, Celtics and Cavaliers. If they're able to get past Golden State, those odds would obviously jump before a meeting in conference finals with Oklahoma City or Denver.
Related: Timberwolves' championship odds remain rather low after beating Lakers
Wolves head coach Chris Finch deserves a lot of credit for this team taking one game at a time over the past two postseasons, but this series marks only the second time they've been favored to win. They were underdogs in the first round last year against Phoenix and in the second round against Denver. They were favored to beat Dallas and we all know how that one ended.
Minnesota always seems to be at its best when doubted, but the betting odds suggest that's not the case this time around. However, national media personalities continue to doubt their potential in the postseason, so they will still have plenty of motivating fuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.