Broadcast crews with Wolves ties calling team’s first two Peacock games
With five of the first eight Timberwolves games this season getting the national spotlight, we still don't know all of the broadcast crews, but it two of the games' announcer teams have been revealed.
Timberwolves fans will see a familiar face when the team makes its Peacock debut on Oct. 27 against the Denver Nuggets. Michael Grady, the hometown voice of the Wolves on FanDuel Sports Network North, will have the call alongside Grant Hill.
Grady will be bouncing between Wolves games on FanDuel Sports Network and national games on NBC and Peacock. Grady is presumably going to be on the call for the Wolves' opener Oct. 22 in Portland.
The second game of the season, Oct. 24 in Los Angeles against the Lakers, will be streamed on Amazon Prime. There's no word on who the announcers will be for that game. It's also unclear who will be on the call when Minnesota hosts the Lakers Oct. 29 on ESPN.
Peacock will stream the Nov. 3 game between Minnesota and Brooklyn, and the broadcast crew for that game will feature Noah Eagle on play-by-play, with former NBA players Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers working from the benches. Hummel will be on the Nets' bench, while Rivers will be corresponding from the Wolves' bench.
Both Hummel and Rivers had stints with the Wolves during their playing careers.
After ESPN covers the Nov. 5 game between the Wolves and Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Minnesota will go without a nationally televised/streamed game until the day before Thanksgiving, when they square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN.
Minnesota has two more preseason games before getting to the regular season: against the Bulls on Oct. 16, and versus the 76ers on Oct. 17.