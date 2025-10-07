Broadcast info for Wolves' preseason home opener against Indiana
The Minnesota Timberwolves got their six-game preseason slate off to a winning start Saturday in a 126-116 win over the Nuggets in San Diego. Now, they return home for the first of two scheduled preseason games at Target Center. The Wolves are set to take on the defending Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
How to watch and listen
Unlike Saturday's game, the Timberwolves-Pacers game will be on local television. Tipping off at 7 p.m. CT, Wolves fans can watch their team in preseason action on FanDuel Sports Network. The game will also air with play-by-play voice Alan Horton on KFAN FM 100.3, the Timberwolves app, or the iHeart Radio app.
Wolves-Pacers preview
While the Pacers don't have the on-court rivalry like the Nuggets, they've been where the Wolves want to go: the NBA Finals. However, coming off an appearance in the NBA Finals in June, this is going to be a different Pacers team with a new look.
Tyrese Haliburton is set to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season after tearing his Achilles tendon in the Game 7 loss to the Thunder. Elsewhere, star center Myles Turner left Indiana to join the Bucks as a free agent.
While those two losses present sizable holes to fill, Indiana kept a core that has played together for several seasons now.
Meanwhile, we'll see what Chris Finch decides to do on Tuesday night. In San Diego, he decided not to play Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, or Julius Randle. It's likely with now just five games left until the start of the season, those guys begin to get some minutes.
It will be interesting to see how Finch handles the depth. Bones Hyland led the team on Saturday with 18 points. Rob Dillingham appears to be ahead of Hyland in the pecking order at point guard, but Hyland could play himself into a role off the bench if Dillingham doesn't show growth in his second year in the league.
First-round pick Joan Beringer played well in Summer League, and picked that up with an effective 23 minutes on Saturday, scoring 14 points to go along with four rebounds and one block. His ability as an 18-year-old on defense could land him a role behind Rudy Gobert.
Remaining preseason schedule
- Thursday, Oct. 9 at Knicks
- Monday, Oct. 13 vs. Guangzhou Lions
- Thursday, Oct. 16 at Bulls
- Friday, Oct. 17 at 76er