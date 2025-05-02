By the numbers: Gregg Popovich retires after 29 years of whooping the Wolves
Gregg Popovich's historic NBA coaching career has come to an end.
The 76-year-old's last game on the Spurs bench was on Halloween 2024. Three days later, just hours before the Spurs hosted the Timberwolves, Popovich suffered a stroke. He didn't return to the bench the rest of the season and is now transitioning to a role as San Antonio's team president.
It marks the end of a dominant run for the three-time NBA Coach of the Year and five-time NBA champion head coach. Popovich's 1,422 wins are the most by a coach in NBA history, and his 170 playoff wins trail only Pat Riley (171) and Phil Jackson (229).
Popovich's .621 career winning percentage is one of the best in league history, but he was even more dominant in 109 career games coaching against the Timberwolves. His Spurs went 70-39 from 1996 to 2024 against the Wolves.
They were especially hard to beat at home. Minnesota went into San Antonio and left with a victory only 13 times in 54 opportunities against Popovich.
Popovich took over the San Antonio when he fired Bob Hill and took over coaching duties in December 1996. The Spurs started that season 3-15 and finished 20-62 amid David Robinson's season-ending injury. Popovich lost his first three games against Minnesota and then began a run of domination after the Spurs used the No. 1 pick in 1997 to draft Tim Duncan.
With Duncan and Robinson forming the "Twin Towers," the Spurs reached the playoffs in 1997-98 and then ousted the Timberwolves in the first round of the 1999 playoffs en route to winning the NBA championship.
His Spurs again knocked the Wolves out of the first round of the playoffs in 2001 and later won championships in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.
Note: Popovich's career record includes the 77 games he didn't coach this season (32 wins, 45 losses).