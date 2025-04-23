Can't-Man? Skip Bayless calls Anthony Edwards 'overrated' as a winner, true superstar
If you were questioning whether or not Anthony Edwards has truly arrived as a superstar, look no further than Skip Bayless making outlandish hot takes after his team is tied 1-1 as an underdog in a first-round series.
"Anthony Edwards is way overrated as a basketball player, as a winner, as a true superstar," Bayless posted to X on Wednesday. "Given all those TV commercials, given all the hype — he's young Jordan. Given all of his 'has arrived as a superstar status.' I am telling you he's way, way, way overrated."
Edwards has 25 points and six rebounds in Tuesday night's loss on 10 of 22 shooting from the field and a 2 of 8 mark from beyond the three-point line in 40 minutes of play. Bayless seemed to be a little frustrated because he said that placed a wager on the Timberwolves in Game 2.
"I was a fool to take the Timberwolves tonight out here in LA... I bought into Ant-Man, who tonight, once again, right on schedule, I should've seen it coming. He was 'Cant Man,'" Bayless continued. He can't man, he couldn't tonight. I just thought Ant-Man had a rare opportunity to make a huge national sea-to-shining-sea statement tonight against Showtime."
Bayless leaned very heavily into the proclamation that Edwards is 'Baby Jordan.' At 23 years old, Edwards is now averaging 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 40.9/35.3/83.3 shooting splits with only 1.5 turnovers per game in the two games. His team was widely considered underdogs heading into the series, and they are leaving LA tied at one game each.
When Jordan was 23 years old, he lost in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs for the third consecutive year. It should come as a surprise to nobody, but Bayless was clearly just trying to get as much engagement as possible on his social media post, and his argument holds almost zero validity.