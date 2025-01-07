Chris Finch makes change to Wolves' starting lineup against Clippers
Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after Saturday night's loss to the Detroit Pistons he had no plans of changing the starting lineup, and if Finch felt that was the "magic bullet," he would have made changes already.
Maybe Finch changed his mind. Maybe it's because the Wolves are on the front end of a back to back, but Finch adjusted the starting lineup ahead of Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, swapping Mike Conley for Donte DiVincenzo, who was listed as a starter alongside Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.
The Wolves play at the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night, but Conley was not ruled out for rest and is active Monday.
Finch did not mention the change during his pregame media availability.
The Wolves ruled out Rob Dillingham due to a right ankle sprain. Josh Minott, listed as questionable due to illness, is active against the Clippers, who are at full strength aside from P.J. Tucker, who's been away from the team since October.
Conley, 37, has struggled to find his footing this season and is averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting just 34.9% from the field and 36% from 3-point range. DiVincenzo, 27, meanwhile, has been recently playing his best basketball since joining the Wolves just before the season. DiVincenzo averaged 11.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.8% from 3 in the month of December.
Season-long, DiVincenzo is averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 38.8% from the field and 35.6% from downtown. Monday night will mark DiVincenzo's third start of the season.
The Wolves and Clippers tip off at 7 p.m. at Target Center in Minneapolis.