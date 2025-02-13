'Consistency. That's all we ask:' Gobert frustrated with officiating in loss to Bucks
The Minnesota Timberwolves often voice frustrations with officiating, though it usually doesn't come from Rudy Gobert.
But Gobert was frustrated with the consistency of the calls in Wednesday night's 103-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert was one of the few bright spots for the Wolves Wednesday night, finishing the game with 20 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block, but he was also whistled for five fouls. The Bucks, though, had more fouls overall, 15-13.
"When we feel like it's not consistent and not fair, that's really frustrating," Gobert said. "I know they're humans. They're going to make mistakes, and that's a part of the game. When I was younger, I didn't understand it, but now I'm wiser. I understand how tough of a job it is for them. ... They're always on the road, and we expect perfection from them."
Gobert was primarily frustrated by the lack of consistency he felt in the officiating. When it feels like what's a foul on one possession is a no call on another. When it's called tight at one point in the game and then loose the rest of the way.
"When it's not consistent, that's when I get mad," Gobert said. "When I get called for a push-off, and then I see Bobby Portis is pushing off a couple minutes later and it doesn't get called, it doesn't make any sense. That's all we ask. Consistency. So we can understand, are we playing physical, are we not? Are we very by the book tonight? The game can be played a lot of different ways. It's gotta be the same for both teams. That's all we ask."