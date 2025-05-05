All Timberwolves

Dates, tip times, TV info revealed for most of Wolves-Warriors playoff series

The latest start time for the series appears to be 9 p.m. CT for Game 4.

Jan 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The best-of-seven series between the Timberwolves and Warriors will tip off around 8:30 p.m. CT Tuesday in Minneapolis, with the Wolves earning home-court advantage thanks to their No. 6 seed edging out seventh-seeded Golden State.

Minnesota reached the West semifinals by dispatching the Lakers the five games. The Warriors advanced with a win over the Rockets in Game 7 Sunday night. That means the Warriors will be starting the series on one full day of rest compared to five days off for the Wolves.

Almost immediately after the Warriors advanced Sunday night, the NBA released the start times and TV information for the first four games of the series. Let's get to it...

  • Game 1: Tuesday, May 6 at Minnesota — 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT
  • Game 2: Thursday, May 8 at Minnesota — 7:30 p.m. CT on TNT
  • Game 3: Saturday, May 10 at Golden State — 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC
  • Game 4: Monday, May 12 at Golden State — 9 p.m. CT on ESPN
  • Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 at Minnesota — TBD start on TNT
  • Game 6: Sunday, May 18 at Golden State — start and TV are TBD
  • Game 7: Tuesday, May 20 at Minnesota — 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

If the Wolves knock out the Warriors, they'll advance to the Western Conference Finals for a second year in a row and play the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets.

