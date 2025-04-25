Drake bets $620,000 on Timberwolves to beat Lakers in Game 3
There's someone out there confident enough to wager $620,000 on the Minnesota Timberwolves to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis.
But that bet might leave some superstitious Timberwolves fans sweating.
Canadian rapper Drake posted a receipt of his $620,000 wager on the Wolves in an Instagram story on Friday with the caption: "Lemme see sum real quick Ant." But ... Drake hasn't always had the best track record with his sports betting.
Many sports fans are familiar with what's known as the "Drake curse," where it's believed whatever team the "Started from the Bottom" singer bets on is bound to lose. An example last year was him placing $500,000 bets on the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Mavericks to win the Stanley Cup Final and the NBA Finals, respectively. Both teams ultimately lost their series.
The curse isn't exclusive to betting, either. Other victims of the Drake curse are quarterback Johnny Manziel and former Wolves star Andrew Wiggins, who were the focus of the rapper's 2014 song "Draft Day" and entered the NFL and NBA with lofty expectations. Neither have met them, and Manziel's NFL career even ended early. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who stars for Drake's hometown Toronto Blue Jays, fell into a slump after meeting Drake following his red-hot debut in 2019.
The examples go on and on and on.
But something to consider for worried Wolves fans: The curse may be just a little overblown. Drake is actually up $2.24 million in his sports bets all time, according to thedrakecurse.com. And he also hit on his most recent bet when he wagered $370,000 on Alexander Volkanovsk to beat Diego Lopes in a UFC main event earlier in April. Either way, the Wolves have the chance to break the curse Friday when they tip off against the Lakers at 8:30 p.m. CT at Target Center.