Everything the Timberwolves' GM had to say about their first-round pick
The Timberwolves left the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night with Joan Beringer, an intriguing big man from France with the 17th-overall selection. He's a bit unknown to American fans, but Timberwolves GM Matt Lloyd had a lot to say about his potential on Wednesday night.
"He's like a ball of clay. He was the third-youngest player in the draft, and he plays an incredibly vital role in the league right now because his basket protection is incredible," Lloyd told the media.
Listed at 6-foot-11, Beringer doesn't turn 19 until November. He averaged 4.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last season on Cedevita Olimpija in Slovenia, but he led the ABA in blocks per game.
"What really helped us solidify the final evaluation was just getting to meet him. He's a very serious person, he's very focused," Lloyd continued. "He learned English in seven months. He didn't know English, going to Slovenia. He learned it from some of his American-imported teammates, so we might need to clean up some of the language."
Beringer is a native of Selestat, France, so he immediately becomes connected to Wolves big man Rudy Gobert as a potential mentor for obvious reasons. He's a raw prospect, but Minnesota is well aware of what it has signed up for.
"His combination of basket protection on defense and activity on offense is really something to be excited about. He's kind of a longer-term play, but we're ready to enjoy the process of getting him up to speed," Lloyd said.
Beringer is expected to come to Minnesota this season and join the Wolves' Summer League roster in Las Vegas next month. Every NBA front office is going to praise their own selection, but it sounds like the Wolves have a plan for Beringer's development.