Trade down? Wolves plan to 'see what offers are' for second-round pick
This year is the second time that the NBA Draft has been split into two nights, and the Timberwolves own the top pick of the second round on night two. There are plenty of interesting prospects left on the board, so it could be a significant asset if Minnesota looks to trade.
"We were just watching the end of [the first round]. I’m sure [Tim Connelly] is upstairs right now talking to agents about what the assessment of the draft will be. But there are going to be good players there, and I think teams will be [calling]," general manager Matt Lloyd told the media on Wednesday night.
Stanford's Maxime Raynaud and St. Joe's forward Rasheer Flemming had plenty of first-round hype throughout the process, but as frontcourt players, they might not fit into Minnesota's system. A trade down or out of the second-round completely could be a sound process for the Wolves' front office.
"It’s the second year of the two-day draft. Someone told me last year that 'Toronto was getting offered future first-round picks, dada dadada'. So we’re going to have to kind of line that up and see what the offers are. We may just draft another guy, so we just don’t know yet." Lloyd continued.
Notable guards still on the board include Marquette's Kam Jones, Tyrese Proctor from Duke and longtime Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard. There are plenty of directions that Minnesota could go, but a full day between rounds gives them more of an opportunity to listen to offers.
Last night's first round pick Joan Beringer gives them a long-term developmental player, so maybe they look to add a more polished product on night two, as they look to get over the Western Conference Finals hump in 2026.