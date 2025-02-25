Frustrated Chris Finch takes aim at OKC’s fouling: 'You can’t touch Shai'
Down 25 points on the road—on the second night of a back-to-back—against the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder—and without starters Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Donte DiVincenzo—the Timberwolves rallied for a 131-128 win in overtime Monday night.
It was one of the rare nights where the Thunder were dominated at the free-throw line, which was a bit crazy considering the NBA's leading scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, dropped a game-high 39 points and got to the free-throw line 17 times.
Gilgeous-Alexander, dubbed a "free-throw merchant" by Minnesota fans, is as savvy as they come when it comes to drawing fouls. He’s second in the NBA in free-throw attempts per game (8.9), and his 501 free-throw attempts lead the league by a wide margin. Giannis Antetokounmpo (456) is the only other player with more than 400.
OKC has played the Wolves in three of its last four regular-season games, and Gilgeous-Alexander has attempted a whopping 39 free throws in those matchups. It's a trend that Wolves head coach Chris Finch appears to have grown tired of.
"It's so frustrating to play this team because they foul a ton. They really do. They foul, they foul all the time," Finch said after Minnesota's come-from-behind victory. "And then you can't really touch Shai. It's a very frustrating thing, and it takes a lot of mental toughness to try to play through it. We just eventually were able to get downhill and force the issue ourselves, and we were rewarded for it."
As frustrating as it may be to play the Thunder, the refs called 30 fouls on OKC compared to 23 on the Wolves. The result? Minnesota made 34 of 39 free throws, including 32 attempts in the second half and overtime. They were perfect in the fourth quarter and OT, knocking down all 22 of their free throws.
"We're undermanned right now. We're trying to stay afloat," Finch said. "It was a huge win for us."
Gilgeous-Alexander acknowledged Minnesota's effort and knack for drawing whistles.
"Usually when you're the more forceful team, you get fouls drawn and you're at the free-throw line a lot more," he said. "I think that's what that was, especially in the fourth quarter and overtime. They were downhill, they were very aggressive—and because of that, they were awarded free throws."
The Wolves' unsung heroes
The heroes of the night? Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Rob Dillingham.
McDaniels was 9-for-9 at the line and finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds.
Shannon Jr. hit all three of his free throws and was a force offensively with 17 points and 10 boards.
Reid was 6-for-6 at the stripe and put up 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Alexander-Walker knocked down 5 of 6 free throws and finished with 21 points. The only other Wolves player to miss a free throw all night was Anthony Edwards, who was uncharacteristically 6-for-10 at the line.