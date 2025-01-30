Furious Chris Finch held back from official after ejection against Suns
Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was ejected from Wednesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center in Phoenix after picking up his second technical foul of the game during the third quarter.
The technical foul appeared to come out of nowhere. He was having what appeared to be a cordial conversation with official CJ Washington before Washington turned around and gave the signal of a technical foul. Furious, Finch walked toward Washington and started yelling in his face. Anthony Edwards pulled him back during the heated interaction.
It was not immediately clear what was the cause of the technical foul. Wolves assistant Micah Nori was set to serve the remainder of the game as Minnesota's interim head coach. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.