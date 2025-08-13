Here’s the Timberwolves’ four-game NBA Cup schedule
More details continue to fill in ahead of Thursday's full NBA schedule release, and the league has now announced the dates, times and broadcast information for the upcoming NBA Cup.
The Timberwolves are West Group A with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's the Wolves' NBA Cup schedule:
- Nov. 7: Timberwolves vs. Utah, 7 p.m. CT
- No. 14: Timberwolves vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m. CT
- Nov. 21: Timberwolves at Phoenix, 9 p.m. CT
- Nov. 26: Timberwolves at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m. CT
The first three games of Minnesota's NBA Cup schedule will be televised locally on FanDuel Sports Network North, while the fourth game will be on both FanDuel Sports Network North and televised nationally by ESPN.
If Minnesota advances from the group stage to the knockout rounds, they'll enter the single-elimination tournament with seven other teams. The quarterfinals are set for Dec. 9-10, followed by the semifinals Dec. 12-13 and the championship on Tuesday, Dec. 16.
Add in the Oct. 24 game between the Lakers and Wolves on Amazon Prime, the Oct. 27 Wolves-Nuggets game streaking on Peacock, and the Christmas Day game between the Wolves and Nuggets in Denver, and we now know the dates, times and broadcast info for seven of Minnesota's 82 games.
We still don't know who the Timberwolves will play in the season and home openers.